Police arrest 3 in mule account scam network targeting children and the elderly, prison sentences handed down

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has announced the arrest of three suspects involved in a network supplying mule accounts to scammers, including a 23-year-old man and two women aged 28 and 22, following arrest warrants from the Nong Bua Lamphu Provincial Court. The suspects face charges of aiding and abetting the procurement, advertisement, sale, rental, or loan of bank accounts for use in committing technology-related crimes.

The arrests stem from investigations into a mule account network in Udon Thani. Authorities discovered a large network that sourced mule accounts from Northeastern Thailand and sent them to Aranyaprathet, Sa Kaeo, to be smuggled into Cambodia.