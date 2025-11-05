National parks generate 2.2bn baht from tourists in fiscal 2025

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 05, 2025

National parks in Thailand generated over 2.2 billion baht in revenue in fiscal 2025, marking a steady increase in tourist visits. The DNP also plans new conservation initiatives to protect both land and marine parks.

National parks have collected approximately 2.2 billion baht in entrance and accommodation fees from tourists in fiscal year 2025, announced the chief of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) on Wednesday.

Revenue Increase in Fiscal 2025

Atthapol Charoenshunsa, DNP Director-General, stated that the revenue from tourists between October 2024 and September 2025 rose by 8.39 million baht, or 0.38%, compared to the same period last year. This growth reflects a rising trend in both Thai and foreign tourists opting for nature tours.

National parks generate 2.2bn baht from tourists in fiscal 2025

E-Ticket and Online Reservation Systems

Atthapol highlighted that the DNP has adopted an e-Ticket system to facilitate the collection of entrance fees with increased convenience and transparency. Additionally, the department has enhanced its online reservation system for camping grounds and accommodation within national parks.

National parks generate 2.2bn baht from tourists in fiscal 2025

Top 10 National Parks by Revenue

The top 10 national parks generating the highest revenue in fiscal year 2025 are:

  • Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park: 648,920,480 baht
  • Mu Ko Similan National Park: 197,258,000 baht
  • Khao Yai National Park: 138,428,250 baht
  • Doi Inthanon National Park: 131,210,638 baht
  • Khao Laem Ya–Mu Ko Samet National Park: 121,542,460 baht
  • Ao Phang Nga National Park: 115,150,150 baht
  • Khao Sok National Park: 99,807,806 baht
  • Erawan National Park: 93,746,395 baht
  • Mu Ko Ang Thong National Park: 45,391,920 baht
  • Tarutao National Park: 37,879,350 baht

National parks generate 2.2bn baht from tourists in fiscal 2025

Similan National Park Sees Growth in Revenue

Atthapol further noted that Mu Ko Similan National Park — which operates from October 15 to May 15 each year — received 11.069 million baht in revenue in October 2024, an increase of 11.53% from the same month last year. The park saw a rise in visitors during the first month of the new season, with 23,578 tourists, marking a 1.2% increase compared to the previous season.

National parks generate 2.2bn baht from tourists in fiscal 2025

Conservation Measures in National Parks

Atthapol also shared that the DNP is committed to supporting environmental conservation, particularly under the guidance of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya. The department plans to implement measures to protect marine environments, including managing waste in the sea to preserve coral reefs and rare marine species. Furthermore, a zero food waste policy will be rolled out to safeguard both land and marine parks across the country.
 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy