National parks generate 2.2bn baht from tourists in fiscal 2025

Top 10 National Parks by Revenue

The top 10 national parks generating the highest revenue in fiscal year 2025 are:

Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park: 648,920,480 baht

Mu Ko Similan National Park: 197,258,000 baht

Khao Yai National Park: 138,428,250 baht

Doi Inthanon National Park: 131,210,638 baht

Khao Laem Ya–Mu Ko Samet National Park: 121,542,460 baht

Ao Phang Nga National Park: 115,150,150 baht

Khao Sok National Park: 99,807,806 baht

Erawan National Park: 93,746,395 baht

Mu Ko Ang Thong National Park: 45,391,920 baht

Tarutao National Park: 37,879,350 baht

Similan National Park Sees Growth in Revenue

Atthapol further noted that Mu Ko Similan National Park — which operates from October 15 to May 15 each year — received 11.069 million baht in revenue in October 2024, an increase of 11.53% from the same month last year. The park saw a rise in visitors during the first month of the new season, with 23,578 tourists, marking a 1.2% increase compared to the previous season.

Conservation Measures in National Parks

Atthapol also shared that the DNP is committed to supporting environmental conservation, particularly under the guidance of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya. The department plans to implement measures to protect marine environments, including managing waste in the sea to preserve coral reefs and rare marine species. Furthermore, a zero food waste policy will be rolled out to safeguard both land and marine parks across the country.

