National parks generate 2.2bn baht from tourists in fiscal 2025

National parks have collected approximately 2.2 billion baht in entrance and accommodation fees from tourists in fiscal year 2025, announced the chief of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) on Wednesday.
Atthapol Charoenshunsa, DNP Director-General, stated that the revenue from tourists between October 2024 and September 2025 rose by 8.39 million baht, or 0.38%, compared to the same period last year. This growth reflects a rising trend in both Thai and foreign tourists opting for nature tours.
Atthapol highlighted that the DNP has adopted an e-Ticket system to facilitate the collection of entrance fees with increased convenience and transparency. Additionally, the department has enhanced its online reservation system for camping grounds and accommodation within national parks.
The top 10 national parks generating the highest revenue in fiscal year 2025 are:
Atthapol further noted that Mu Ko Similan National Park — which operates from October 15 to May 15 each year — received 11.069 million baht in revenue in October 2024, an increase of 11.53% from the same month last year. The park saw a rise in visitors during the first month of the new season, with 23,578 tourists, marking a 1.2% increase compared to the previous season.
Atthapol also shared that the DNP is committed to supporting environmental conservation, particularly under the guidance of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya. The department plans to implement measures to protect marine environments, including managing waste in the sea to preserve coral reefs and rare marine species. Furthermore, a zero food waste policy will be rolled out to safeguard both land and marine parks across the country.