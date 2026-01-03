Chinese travellers shrug off diplomatic tensions, hotel bookings for Japan jump ahead of February Lunar New Year

Nikkei Asia reports that hotel bookings in Japan by Chinese travellers for the Lunar New Year holiday in February have risen sharply, despite a diplomatic row that prompted Beijing to advise citizens to avoid travelling to Japan.

Hotel booking platform Tripla, which covers 1,727 hotels in Japan, said bookings by Chinese travellers for February 15-23 were up 57% compared with the Lunar New Year period a year earlier.

Nikkei also surveyed 10 Japanese hotel operators as of December 15 about bookings for this year’s Lunar New Year. Only two reported a decline of around 10%—Tokyu Hotels & Resorts and the Imperial Hotel. Three operators reported higher bookings, with the Palace Hotel saying reservations had doubled from last year, while five said bookings were broadly unchanged.

Of the 10 operators, five reported higher average daily room rates. Tripla forecast the average room rate during the Lunar New Year period would rise to 22,004 yen (around 4,425 baht), up 21% from a year earlier.