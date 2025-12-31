China encircles Taiwan in massive military display

China’s Eastern Theatre Command said the exercises, which included rehearsals for a blockade, featured around 10 hours of live-fire activity and rocket launches into areas north and south of the self-ruled island.

Taiwan’s defence authorities said Chinese forces also ran strike simulations against targets at sea and in the air, alongside anti-submarine manoeuvres encircling the island. Chinese state media broadcast images intended to highlight the PLA’s modernisation and readiness, reinforcing Beijing’s long-stated position that it would use force if necessary to bring Taiwan under its control.

The drills, titled “Justice Mission 2025”, began 11 days after Washington announced an $11.1 billion arms package for Taiwan — a move that drew sharp criticism from China’s defence ministry, which vowed “forceful measures” in response.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he had a “great relationship” with President Xi Jinping and downplayed the significance of the exercises. But US lawmakers and the European Union accused Beijing of raising tensions and threatening stability in the region.

Warning to “external forces”

In a notable shift in messaging, China’s military said the drills were explicitly designed to deter outside intervention. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office stated Monday warning that any foreign forces seeking to interfere would face overwhelming resistance from the PLA.