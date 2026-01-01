Japan Emperor Reflects Anew on Preciousness of Peace

After recalling the tragedies of World War II last year, which marked the 80th anniversary of the war's end, the Emperor said, "I took to heart the importance of continuing to pass down the country's history."
In the written message released through the Imperial Household Agency, he said it is "deeply painful" to see so many lives lost in wars and conflicts around the world.
"I believe it is important for people to seek mutual understanding through repeated dialogue and continue cooperation to build a peaceful world," the Emperor said.
Emperor Naruhito expressed his sympathy to those affected by natural disasters last year, such as earthquakes and heavy rain, as well as inflation. "I hope that people will be able to overcome their difficulties while caring for and supporting each other."
The Emperor ended the message by praying that the new year would be a good year that allows people in his country and around the world to move forward with hope.
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will attend a ceremony to celebrate the start of the new year at the Imperial Palace on Thursday, and greet the public at an event at the palace in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward on Friday together with other Imperial Family members.
Prince Hisahito, the son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, will attend the events for the first time.
With this year marking the 15th anniversary of the March 2011 major earthquake and tsunami, the agency is making arrangements for the Emperor and the Empress to visit the three northeastern prefectures of Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima, which were hit hardest by the disaster, in spring in order to inspect progress in reconstruction efforts.
The Imperial couple is also expected to visit Kumamoto Prefecture in autumn, as this year will mark the 10th anniversary of the major earthquakes in the southwestern prefecture in April 2016.
They will also visit Ehime, Aomori, Kochi and Osaka prefectures for four major annual regional events they attend every year, including a national tree-planting festival.
