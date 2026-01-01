Japan Emperor Reflects Anew on Preciousness of Peace

After recalling the tragedies of World War II last year, which marked the 80th anniversary of the war's end, the Emperor said, "I took to heart the importance of continuing to pass down the country's history."

In the written message released through the Imperial Household Agency, he said it is "deeply painful" to see so many lives lost in wars and conflicts around the world.

"I believe it is important for people to seek mutual understanding through repeated dialogue and continue cooperation to build a peaceful world," the Emperor said.

Emperor Naruhito expressed his sympathy to those affected by natural disasters last year, such as earthquakes and heavy rain, as well as inflation. "I hope that people will be able to overcome their difficulties while caring for and supporting each other."