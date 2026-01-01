Takaichi Vows to Press Ahead with Reforms in New Year's Message

Noting that the new year marks the 100th anniversary of the beginning of Japan's previous Showa era, Takaichi said, "The anticipation that tomorrow will be better than today is a kind of hope that people felt through much of the Showa era."
"Bolstered by a strong and unwavering belief in the latent power and vitality of Japan and the Japanese people, I want to learn from the wisdom and the efforts of those who came before us, who lived in the days of momentous change in the Showa era," she said.
"Moreover, I will not fear change, and I will decisively push through necessary reforms," the prime minister added.
Since taking office in October, Takaichi said her administration has "succeeded in fulfilling the pledges we made to the public by passing the supplementary budget" and "has been able to set forth a certain direction toward building a robust economy and ensuring strong diplomacy and security."
At the same time, she acknowledged that her cabinet "has only just begun its work, and the challenges this administration must tackle as we go forward are stacked very high indeed."
"I make a New Year's pledge to the Japanese people to make the Japanese archipelago stronger and more prosperous, and to give rise to hope in our country by doing so," Takaichi concluded.
