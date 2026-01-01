Takaichi Vows to Press Ahead with Reforms in New Year's Message

Noting that the new year marks the 100th anniversary of the beginning of Japan's previous Showa era, Takaichi said, "The anticipation that tomorrow will be better than today is a kind of hope that people felt through much of the Showa era."

"Bolstered by a strong and unwavering belief in the latent power and vitality of Japan and the Japanese people, I want to learn from the wisdom and the efforts of those who came before us, who lived in the days of momentous change in the Showa era," she said.