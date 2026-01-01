Japan Retailers Racing with Low-Priced Goods amid Inflation

While it is increasingly difficult for retailers to differentiate their goods from rivals' in terms of prices due to higher material and labour costs, they are making efforts to keep the prices of their merchandise low by using cheap materials and ingredients, such as imported rice, and reviewing packages.

Convenience store operator Lawson Inc. plans to sell "ehomaki" seasonal sushi rolls using Calrose variety rice imported from the United States for 10 per cent of the rice portion in Tokyo and surrounding areas in February.

Preorders have been robust as their prices are set at 430 yen, 60 yen lower than the company's salad ehomaki rolls using only Japanese rice.

The company also enjoyed brisk demand for its low-cost Christmas cakes without toppings such as strawberries last year.

Preorders jumped 80 per cent from a year before.