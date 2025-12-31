Japan Begins Studying Law against Spies

While the measure has gained support from lawmakers, including opposition party members, concerns remain that the government could strengthen its surveillance and tighten control over information.

The focus will be on how to balance the development of a counterintelligence system in light of the severe security environment surrounding Japan and the protection of constitutional rights, such as confidentiality of communication and freedom of speech.

In a parliamentary debate with party leaders on November 26, Takaichi pledged to draw up related legislation "swiftly."

On Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference, "It's extremely significant to prevent unjust interference from foreign countries."

Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party and its ally, the Japan Innovation Party (Nippon Ishin no Kai), stipulated in their coalition agreement that such legislation be enacted promptly.