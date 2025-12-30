Japanese Group Calls for Portable Toilets to Meet Its Standards

The standards set by Japan Toilet Labo call for a portable toilet structure that prevents leakage and breakage, along with effective absorption and deodorising capabilities.
The group envisions a portable toilet design that uses a plastic bag placed on a Western-style toilet seat, allowing users to sit comfortably.
An absorbent in the stool bag helps stabilise waste.
After use, the bags can be disposed of as regular garbage.
Japan Toilet Labo released the standards in June 2025.
"In recent years, many products have been available, but there has been no criterion for choosing which one," said Atsushi Kato, head of the organisation.
The organisation's standards require strength and capacity to store faeces, urine and toilet paper simultaneously.
They call for the use of an absorbent capable of absorbing 400 millilitres of urine.
Japan Toilet Labo has created a recommendation mark for compliant products and encourages manufacturers to display it.
If manufacturers want, the organisation conducts evaluations to determine whether their products meet its standards.
Compliant products are listed on its website.
Kato called for consumers to try to use portable toilets in ordinary times. "If you haven't used it before, you wouldn't be able to use it in an emergency," he said.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]