Chongqing, Chengdu fuel Thai travel boom to China

AirAsia: tech and convenience reshape perceptions of China

Santisuk Klongchaiya, chief executive of Thai AirAsia, said Thai travel to China has continued to grow and has become a notable trend in 2025, partly due to visa-free travel, which makes it easier for travellers to decide on trips.

He added that technology has made travel in China easier, including tools for language support and payments, while public transport is no longer a barrier. Combined with China’s large-scale scenic attractions, culture, food and shopping — and relatively low living costs — trips to Chinese cities are increasingly seen as good value across different travel lifestyles.

“Thais are more open to travelling to China than before, creating strong interest in popular cities such as Chongqing, Chengdu and Guangzhou,” he said, adding that other cities beyond these are also highly attractive.

Agoda: Japan, Vietnam and China lead Thai searches and bookings

Akaporn Rodkong, Agoda’s Thailand country director, said Agoda’s booking rankings and accommodation search data for 2025 show the top five “most popular overseas destinations” among Thai travellers were Japan, Vietnam, China, South Korea and Malaysia. The top three fastest-rising destinations were Macau (up 107% compared with 2024), followed by Indonesia (up 87%) and China (up 84%).

She added that the top five overseas activities booked by Thai travellers were tickets to Hong Kong Disneyland, Universal Studios Singapore, Shanghai Disney Resort, Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, and Tokyo Disney Resort.

Relaxation tops Thai travel motivations; domestic trips gain ground

Agoda’s “Agoda 2026 Travel Outlook” report found Thai travellers ranked first in Asia for choosing relaxation as their main travel motivation, with 73% citing it as their top reason. This was followed by wellness travel at 30%, and food experiences at 20%.

The report also found that if visa restrictions were removed, 69% of Thai travellers said they would travel more often, while 57% said they would visit new destinations more frequently.

Akaporn said the report also points to behavioural shifts among Thai travellers, with domestic tourism becoming significantly more popular. About 66% said they planned to travel more within Thailand, up from 30% the previous year, and the trend is expected to continue into 2026, driven by interest in events such as running races, concerts and music festivals.

She added that 56% planned short trips of just one to three days per trip, reflecting growing interest in nearby and shorter breaks, whether in major cities or smaller, lesser-known destinations.

“Travellers are craving short trips, even weekend getaways,” she said, adding that 50% plan to travel with family, while 30% travel with a spouse or partner.

Accommodation budgets stay tight

The report also suggested that lesser-known destinations are drawing more interest among Thai travellers. Reasons include affordability and promotions (cited by 40%), easy access to information, reviews and travel support (cited by 41%), and opportunities to be closer to nature and enjoy outdoor activities (cited by 31%).

Thai travellers also favour value deals when booking accommodation, with 44% planning to spend no more than 1,600 baht per night. Another 40% plan budgets of 1,601–3,200 baht per night, while only 3% set budgets above 3,200 baht per night.