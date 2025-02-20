India draws Thai tourists with free 30-day entry

The Indian government has approved a 30-day visit without visa fees for Thai tourists until the end of this year to attract more Thai visitors and create a balance with the number of Indian tourists travelling to Thailand.

The Indian embassy in Thailand announced that on 7 February, the Indian government extended the e-tourist visa for Thai tourists, allowing one or two entries and a stay of up to 30 days without an entry visa fee until 31 December.

Thai tourists must apply in advance for the e-tourist visa via the IndianVisaOnline.gov.in website from now until the end of the year to be eligible for the entry fee exemption.