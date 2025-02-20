India draws Thai tourists with free 30-day entry

The Indian government has approved a 30-day visit without visa fees for Thai tourists until the end of this year to attract more Thai visitors and create a balance with the number of Indian tourists travelling to Thailand.
The Indian embassy in Thailand announced that on 7 February, the Indian government extended the e-tourist visa for Thai tourists, allowing one or two entries and a stay of up to 30 days without an entry visa fee until 31 December.
Thai tourists must apply in advance for the e-tourist visa via the IndianVisaOnline.gov.in website from now until the end of the year to be eligible for the entry fee exemption.
A tourism source said the measure was approved by the Indian government following its decision to increase the number of flights between Thailand and India by 7,000 seats per week. The increase applies to six routes: Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Calcutta, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.
The source added that the exemption of the entry visa fee for Thai tourists was also introduced to encourage Thai visitors and balance the sharp rise in Indian tourist arrivals after the Thai government allowed Indian nationals to enter Thailand without a visa fee and without applying for a visa in advance for a 60-day stay.
Last year, approximately 2 million Indian tourists visited Thailand, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand expects this number to rise to between 2.3 and 2.54 million this year. In January alone, 185,809 Indian tourists visited Thailand.