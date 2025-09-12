TAT eyes new co-payment scheme to deter outbound trips as baht strengthens

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), revealed that with the government’s Khon La Khrueng (Half-Half) co-payment scheme gaining traction and the baht continuing to strengthen, affecting inbound tourism, TAT is preparing to launch a new initiative called “Tour Thai Khon La Khrueng”.
The programme would see tour operators roll out attractive travel packages designed to encourage Thais to holiday domestically.
TAT is closely monitoring key external and domestic factors, ranging from the persistent strength of the baht and wider macroeconomic policies to government spending-stimulus measures, to design a balanced tourism plan that supports both international arrivals (inbound) and domestic travel.
Beyond macroeconomic trends, the agency is also attentive to the purchasing power of Thai households across all income levels.
The proposed “Tour Thai Khon La Khrueng” initiative may draw on remaining funds from the earlier Teaw Thai Khon La Khrueng travel scheme, if available. TAT plans to submit the proposal to the government swiftly, aiming for rollout before the year’s end.
The move is intended to counterbalance the stronger baht, which risks encouraging more Thais to travel abroad in the final quarter of the year.
This measure would not only boost domestic purchasing power and provide more opportunities for Thai people to travel, but also support tour operators in developing new products and unique packages, creating fresh travel experiences.
Ultimately, the scheme is expected to benefit domestic tourism while also laying the groundwork for new attractions that could help draw foreign visitors in the long term.