TAT eyes new co-payment scheme to deter outbound trips as baht strengthens

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), revealed that with the government’s Khon La Khrueng (Half-Half) co-payment scheme gaining traction and the baht continuing to strengthen, affecting inbound tourism, TAT is preparing to launch a new initiative called “Tour Thai Khon La Khrueng”.

The programme would see tour operators roll out attractive travel packages designed to encourage Thais to holiday domestically.

TAT is closely monitoring key external and domestic factors, ranging from the persistent strength of the baht and wider macroeconomic policies to government spending-stimulus measures, to design a balanced tourism plan that supports both international arrivals (inbound) and domestic travel.