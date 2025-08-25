TAT invites public to view special clips by Thai and foreign influencers to promote tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is inviting the public to visit its official Facebook page to view special tourism promotion clips created by ten pairs of Thai and foreign influencers.

Niti Siprae, TAT deputy governor, said the co-created clips are now available to watch at facebook.com/TATBeMyGuest.

Part of the “Be My Guest” campaign

The TAT “Be My Guest” campaign is a flagship initiative under the government’s “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025”. Its goal is to amplify Thailand’s cultural influence, attract high-value tourists, and promote sustainable travel, particularly in emerging and lesser-known destinations.