TAT invites public to view special clips by Thai and foreign influencers to promote tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is inviting the public to visit its official Facebook page to view special tourism promotion clips created by ten pairs of Thai and foreign influencers.
Niti Siprae, TAT deputy governor, said the co-created clips are now available to watch at facebook.com/TATBeMyGuest.
The TAT “Be My Guest” campaign is a flagship initiative under the government’s “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025”. Its goal is to amplify Thailand’s cultural influence, attract high-value tourists, and promote sustainable travel, particularly in emerging and lesser-known destinations.
The campaign is also a key pillar of Thailand’s Soft Power strategy, positioning the country as a premier tourism hub through cultural storytelling. Instead of relying on traditional marketing, it engages Thai and international influencers, celebrities, and creators to co-produce authentic content highlighting Thai experiences.
Niti said the collaboration between ten Thai content creators and ten foreign influencers—who shared their experiences from ten tourist towns—has now concluded, with the content published on the TAT Facebook page.
The programme brought together Thai creators and prominent international guests, including celebrities, entrepreneurs, and influencers, on curated trips through culturally rich provinces such as Samut Songkhram, Sukhothai, and Chanthaburi.
The routes offered an immersive experience in Thai food, history, crafts, and lifestyle.
The duos explored diverse destinations under distinct soft power themes, including:
This approach shifted away from one-sided reviews, instead embracing a collaborative storytelling model rooted in cultural exchange and shared perspectives.