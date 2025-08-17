TAT pushes Thailand as world-class film location to drive sustainable tourism

According to the Thailand Film Office under the Department of Tourism, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Thailand hosted 322 foreign film productions between January and July 2025, generating more than 3.33 billion baht in revenue.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has been actively supporting the film industry with three key strategies:

1. Coordination and facilitation (Ease of Filming)

TAT assists foreign film crews at both local and national levels, ensuring smooth and efficient operations.

Over the years, Thailand has welcomed productions of music videos, series, and blockbuster films, including Fast & Furious 9 (filmed in Krabi, Phang Nga, and Surat Thani in 2019), The White Lotus: Season 3 (filmed in February 2024), and Jurassic World: Rebirth (filmed in June–July 2024 across Krabi, Phang Nga, and Trang).

TAT has also partnered with Netflix to showcase Thai culture and tourism through productions such as Midnight Asia: Eat. Dance. Dream. and Hidden Gem. It has promoted Thai films and series abroad, with the Seoul office hosting screenings in South Korea, including Thong Ek: The Herbal Master, Khaosan Tango, Friend Zone, The Medium, and Bad Genius.

2. Financial incentives (Cash Rebate)

In collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, TAT has enhanced cash rebate schemes for foreign film productions, offering rebates of 15–30% with no cap on rebate limits, effective from January 1, 2025.

This policy is designed to attract more world-class film projects to shoot in Thailand.