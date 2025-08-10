Chinese tourism unlikely to rebound; TAT targets 2026 to match 2024

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is stepping up efforts to stimulate the market, aiming for 2026 visitor numbers to reach the same level as 2024.

The slowdown in Chinese arrivals has dragged down Thailand’s overall tourism figures for nearly six months.

Beyond safety concerns, factors include issues surrounding grey Chinese capital and negative perceptions among Thais toward Chinese visitors, fuelled by social media discourse. These have left many Chinese feeling less welcome than before.

China’s government is also promoting domestic travel more proactively in response to its post-Covid economic slowdown, while heightened competition from destinations such as Japan and Vietnam has further dented Thailand’s appeal.

As a result, Chinese tour groups have increasingly opted for these destinations, with most travellers to Thailand now arriving in small groups or as independent travellers (FITs). The recent Thai–Cambodian conflict has also weakened sentiment.

Given these challenges, the prospect of Chinese arrivals returning to the pre-Covid peak of 11 million in the near future appears slim. This year, the TAT estimates a maximum of 5 million Chinese visitors.

For 2026, it aims for around 6.9 million, supported by tourism stimulus funding under the government’s economic stimulus package in the latter half of this year to create momentum.