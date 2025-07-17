Chinese Tourist Numbers Plummet, Malaysia Overtakes Thailand in ASEAN Race

Thailand's crucial tourism industry is facing a significant shake-up, largely due to a dramatic drop in Chinese visitor numbers.

Once the cornerstone of the market, Chinese tourist arrivals have fallen by over 34% compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Recent figures from 1st January to 5th July 2025 reveal that Thailand welcomed 16.8 million international tourists, a 5% decrease from the same period last year.

The Chinese market, traditionally a huge revenue generator, is proving to be a major weakness for Thai tourism.

While long-haul markets like India, Japan, and the United States have shown some growth, with these visitors spending more (averaging 81,482 baht per trip), their numbers are simply too small to compensate for the significant contraction from China.

In 2019, China accounted for 11.1 million tourists, nearly 28% of total arrivals. This year, however, that figure is projected to be less than 5 million, with only 2.32 million recorded in the first five months.

This downturn has directly impacted Thailand's tourism revenue. Meanwhile, Malaysia, a key regional competitor, has surpassed Thailand to become the top destination for Chinese tourists in Southeast Asia.

