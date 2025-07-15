TAT eyes 3 trillion baht in tourism revenue for 2026, ramps up recovery strategy

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is hosting a strategic integration meeting from July 14–17, 2025 to finalise its operational plan for the 2026 fiscal year. The four-day session brings together executives from TAT’s 45 domestic offices and 29 overseas branches to align marketing policy and direction with the rapidly changing global tourism landscape.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool announced that the agency has set a tourism revenue target of 3 trillion baht for 2026, aiming for a growth of no less than 7% over the expected 2.87 trillion baht in 2025. This year’s figure is likely to fall short of the original 3-trillion-baht target due to slower-than-expected recovery in key inbound markets such as China.

For 2025, international tourism revenue is projected at 1.77 trillion baht from at least 35.5 million foreign arrivals, on par with last year. Domestic tourism is expected to contribute around 1.1 trillion baht from approximately 205 million Thai trips.

“The tourism outlook right now is like a rollercoaster—it’s extremely volatile,” Thapanee remarked.