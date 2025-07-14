Rat Burana showcases Suearod Market to boost creative district and tourism

Organised by the Rat Burana District Office in collaboration with Wat Sarod, the Rat Burana Cultural Council, the Creative District Development Committee, and local networks, the event ran from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The project’s objective is to promote awareness and direction in the development of Rat Burana as a creative district with unique character and strong recognition. It also seeks to build networks that support sustainable development and foster a vibrant local economy by attracting visitors and tourists.

The event featured five creative workshops: lotus flower folding for offering, floral cone crafting, traditional betel set making, Thai coconut pancakes (Khanom Ba Bin), and upcycling with recycled materials.

Also included were cultural performances by the Rat Burana Cultural Council and the TO BE NUMBER ONE club, tours of Wat Sarod’s architecture and murals, activities to pay respects to Luang Pho Rod, and a local market showcasing products under the Suearod Market brand.