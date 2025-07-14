Rat Burana showcases Suearod Market to boost creative district and tourism

Organised by the Rat Burana District Office in collaboration with Wat Sarod, the Rat Burana Cultural Council, the Creative District Development Committee, and local networks, the event ran from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The project’s objective is to promote awareness and direction in the development of Rat Burana as a creative district with unique character and strong recognition. It also seeks to build networks that support sustainable development and foster a vibrant local economy by attracting visitors and tourists.
The event featured five creative workshops: lotus flower folding for offering, floral cone crafting, traditional betel set making, Thai coconut pancakes (Khanom Ba Bin), and upcycling with recycled materials.
Also included were cultural performances by the Rat Burana Cultural Council and the TO BE NUMBER ONE club, tours of Wat Sarod’s architecture and murals, activities to pay respects to Luang Pho Rod, and a local market showcasing products under the Suearod Market brand.
Sunthorn stated that the initiative aligns with the Bangkok Governor’s policy to foster creative district development across all 50 districts of Bangkok by drawing upon each area’s unique identity and cultural assets.
“Each community has its own distinct context and character. The key to success lies in recognising and building upon local resources—be they physical, geographical, historical, social, cultural, or based on traditional knowledge and craftsmanship—to add creative value and stimulate local tourism and economic growth,” he said.
He also expressed his gratitude to Wat Sarod for hosting the event and thanked all involved agencies and community partners for supporting the successful organisation of the Suearod Market Creative District activity.
The event was also attended by Annsiri Walaikanok, Member of Parliament for Bangkok’s 25th constituency; Donjit Serirak, Director of Rat Burana District Office; local executives, civil servants, cultural council members, community leaders, and residents.
