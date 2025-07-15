Tourism Ministry delays ‘Travel Fee’ collection, eyes mid-2026 rollout

“We must wait to assess international tourist demand during the upcoming high season in Q4 this year,” Chakrapol explained, adding that the ministry needs more time to study the details and determine an appropriate fee structure based on the mode of travel—land, sea, rail, or air.

As it stands, the tourist entry fee is expected to be introduced in Q2 or Q3 of 2026.

The fee, which was approved in principle by the Cabinet in February 2023, is set at 300 baht for air arrivals and 150 baht for land or sea entries. The revenue generated will be used to enhance tourist sites and fund insurance coverage for foreign visitors.