TAT launches \'Thailand Safe Travel Stamp\' to restore Chinese tourists’ confidence

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is rolling out a rapid-response campaign to rebuild Chinese tourists’ confidence after a noticeable drop in arrivals. A new certification initiative—Thailand Safe Travel Stamp—aims to brand tourism operators as safe and trustworthy ahead of the upcoming Golden Week holiday.

New safety stamp to be issued by August

According to Erblarp Sripirom, director of the Tourism Products Division at TAT, the stamp will be granted to qualified hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, and tourism operators by August.

The stamp serves as a follow-up to the Sawasdee Nihao campaign (May 28–June 1), which had minimal success in reversing the slump in Chinese arrivals. That campaign brought 400 tourism agencies and 200 key opinion leaders from China to Thailand, aiming to demonstrate that the country remains a safe destination.