High-spending tourists generate 1.74 tn baht for Thai economy: Krungthai COMPASS

The centre’s senior analyst, Supree Srisamran, stated that the past one to two years have been challenging for Thailand's tourism sector, as it has faced structural changes due to a significant reduction in Chinese tourists, who previously formed the core of tourism revenue.

He believes that the number of Chinese tourists may recover to around 50-65% of pre-COVID levels.

However, Thailand has been bolstered by the growth of mass tourist groups from countries such as Malaysia and India, as well as high-spending tourists from Europe, Russia, and Israel, helping sustain revenue from international visitors, which is estimated to range from 1.74 to 1.95 trillion baht.

Supree pointed out that this shift is likely to impact operators within the tourism supply chain.

“A structural shift in the national tourism market is a major challenge that requires cooperation from all sectors. This includes supportive government policies for tourism, as well as assistance for operators in the tourism supply chain,” he said.

“Meanwhile, the private sector needs to adapt to the evolving tourism trends, aligning with the wider ecosystem to encourage Thailand’s return to prominence among international tourists, thereby diversifying the visitor base and reducing dependency on any single group.”

Supree added that these efforts will become a powerful engine to drive the economy, playing a significant role in income creation and distribution.