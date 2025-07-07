Chinese Tourist Numbers to Thailand Plummet 34%, Industry Awaits Recovery

Thailand's tourism sector is grappling with a significant downturn in arrivals from China, with numbers plummeting by 34% in the first half of 2025.

This sharp decline has forced Thai tourism authorities and operators to revise their forecasts and ramp up efforts to attract visitors, amidst a challenging global environment.

Statistics for the first six months of 2025 show a cumulative 16,685,466 international tourist arrivals in Thailand, marking a 4.66% decrease year-on-year.

A major factor in this slump is the Chinese market, which saw only 2,265,556 visitors, a substantial 34.13% drop.

This has pushed China from its top spot, now trailing behind Malaysia, which recorded 2,299,897 arrivals, albeit with a 5.58% decrease itself.

Sisdivachr Cheewaratanaporn, Honorary President and Senior Advisor of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), estimates that Chinese tourist arrivals for the entirety of 2025 will likely reach only 5 million.

With 2.26 million already recorded by June, this means an ambitious push to attract at least another 2.74 million Chinese visitors is needed in the latter half of the year.