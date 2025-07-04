TAT’s seven projects to boost economy by 200.50 billion baht

2. "Thailand Summer Blast - China & Overseas Market Stimulus Plan": With a budget of 750 million baht, this project will promote charter flights from China and other international markets by supporting 350,000 baht per flight, with a minimum of 1,000 flights.

These flights will connect 15 cities from secondary cities in China and potential markets to Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Pattaya (U-Tapao), Krabi, and Koh Samui.

Additionally, the project will include joint promotional activities with both Thai and international airlines, with at least 5 airlines participating.

There will also be incentive-driven activities targeting conference, seminar, and tourism groups, as well as summer camps, with a goal to secure no less than 10 partners for the conference and tourism segments.

TAT expects that this initiative will generate 33.51 billion baht in tourism revenue, attracting at least 790,000 international tourists to Thailand.

3. Thai tourism marketing through online travel agent (OTA) platforms: With a budget of 800 million baht, this project aims to promote Thai tourism products and services in 2025 by offering discount codes for international tourists visiting Thailand.

The discount rate will not exceed 17.5%, with a maximum value of 1,500 baht per code, and a total of 533,333 codes available.

The expected outcome is direct sales of 7.20 billion baht, with at least 950,000 international tourists visiting Thailand.

4. "Trusted Thailand" - Building image and confidence in Thai tourism: With a budget of 300 million baht, this project will organise promotional activities to enhance Thailand’s image through brand ambassadors, such as actors, athletes, influencers, or global figures with notable achievements.

Alongside this, Thailand will communicate its tourism appeal in international markets through a global campaign and introduce the "Thailand Safe Travel Stamp" as a safety standard.

The goal is to achieve at least 1 billion offline media impressions and 600 million online media impressions.

5. Public relations plan to stimulate the Thai tourism pndustry in 2025: With a budget of 120 million baht, the focus for international markets will be to create travel buzz and enhance Thailand's image, targeting high-spending potential tourists with "ultra-luxury" products, with a budget of 100 million baht. The goal is to generate awareness among at least 500 million people.

For the domestic market, the emphasis will be on promoting "tourist destinations" and "weekday travel" through the Half-Half Thai Travel project, alongside building confidence in the tourism sector, with a budget of 20 million baht. The target is to reach at least 100 million people.

6. Public relations campaign to stimulate travel among potential tourists: With a budget of 80 million baht, this campaign aims to generate awareness among at least 200 million people and engage no fewer than 5,000 participants in various activities.

7. Campaign to promote travel distribution to major and emerging tourist cities - Chiang Mai and Lamphun (night market): With a budget of 150 million baht, this initiative will focus on increasing travel frequency from major cities to emerging tourist destinations in Chiang Mai and Lamphun, specifically targeting three areas within these provinces.

The campaign will centre around the concept of "walking streets" to boost local businesses and enhance the experience through recreational activities, street decorations, and art installations, such as light-ups and mapping, reflecting local identity.

Additionally, partnerships with hotels, airlines, and other stakeholders will offer special deals like discounts and souvenirs.

The expected outcomes include generating 216 million baht in tourism revenue, attracting no fewer than 26,000 tourists, and drawing at least 130,000 participants to the events.