TAT apologises as 'Half-Half Thai Travel' scheme crashes on launch day

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has issued an apology after the registration system for the "Tiew Thai Khon La Krueng" (Half-Half Thai Travel) co-payment scheme suffered a technical failure, rendering it inaccessible from 8am on July 1—the launch day for registration of 500,000 travel entitlements.
TAT stated it is urgently working to restore the system as quickly as possible to allow Thai citizens to register and claim their entitlements aimed at boosting domestic tourism.
The campaign allows people to register and claim travel subsidies via the website www.เที่ยวไทยคนละครึ่ง.com and the Amazing Thailand mobile application. The travel period runs from July 4 to October 31, 2025.
In its statement, TAT said:
"We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the technical issues affecting registration for the ‘Half-Half Thai Travel’ scheme. TAT is fully aware of the problem and is working to restore full system functionality as soon as possible. Those wishing to participate can still register through the website once the system is back online.”
Despite the system disruption, TAT reported that as of 8pm on July 1, a total of 188,675 people had successfully registered, with 272 of them already making payment to activate their entitlements. There are still 499,728 rights remaining.
TAT reassured the public that registration will continue through the existing channels once the system is operating normally again.