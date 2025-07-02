TAT apologises as 'Half-Half Thai Travel' scheme crashes on launch day

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has issued an apology after the registration system for the "Tiew Thai Khon La Krueng" (Half-Half Thai Travel) co-payment scheme suffered a technical failure, rendering it inaccessible from 8am on July 1—the launch day for registration of 500,000 travel entitlements.

TAT stated it is urgently working to restore the system as quickly as possible to allow Thai citizens to register and claim their entitlements aimed at boosting domestic tourism.

The campaign allows people to register and claim travel subsidies via the website www.เที่ยวไทยคนละครึ่ง.com and the Amazing Thailand mobile application. The travel period runs from July 4 to October 31, 2025.