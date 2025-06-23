TAT warns of tourist arrivals decline amid Iran–Israel conflict

Meanwhile, Iranian arrivals are expected to fall sharply, similar to the 60% drop observed in 2018 following US sanctions.

Sorawong Thienthong, Minister of Tourism and Sports, stated that the Iran–Israel conflict, which escalated into direct military confrontation on June 13, has raised concerns of a regional war with potential impacts on the global economy and Thailand’s tourism sector.

TAT forecasts that the Israeli tourist market could be significantly affected, particularly from the second half of June through to Q3 2025, as Israel is a direct combat zone. Arrivals in the third quarter are expected to decline by up to 29%.