Thai embassy in Bahrain urges emergency preparedness as Middle East tensions rise

The advisory, released on June 22 2025, follows a controversial announcement by US President Donald Trump, who declared that the United States had successfully struck three of Iran’s key nuclear sites. The claim quickly fuelled fears of wider conflict after Iran responded by launching missile attacks on Israel, raising alarms across the international community.
In response to the deteriorating situation, the Thai embassy in Manama issued its sixth advisory, urging Thai citizens in Bahrain to remain alert and prepare for any emergency scenario that could arise.
“All Thai nationals should prepare an emergency go-bag with essential supplies lasting one to three days,” the statement said, listing items such as passports, cash, communication devices, ready-to-eat food, bottled water, medications, and other basic necessities, including a torch, pen, rope, and first aid materials.
The embassy also advised the Thai community to stay updated through official channels and follow instructions issued by Bahraini authorities and the embassy itself, stressing that the situation remains sensitive and fluid.
The embassy added that the recommendation was precautionary and intended to ensure the safety and readiness of all Thai nationals in the country.