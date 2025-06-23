Thai embassy in Bahrain urges emergency preparedness as Middle East tensions rise

In response to the deteriorating situation, the Thai embassy in Manama issued its sixth advisory, urging Thai citizens in Bahrain to remain alert and prepare for any emergency scenario that could arise.

“All Thai nationals should prepare an emergency go-bag with essential supplies lasting one to three days,” the statement said, listing items such as passports, cash, communication devices, ready-to-eat food, bottled water, medications, and other basic necessities, including a torch, pen, rope, and first aid materials.