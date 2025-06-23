SET tightens trading band to curb volatility amid Middle East conflict

In response to heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have sparked concerns over regional stability and global economic prospects, the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has announced temporary trading measures to mitigate potential market volatility and boost investor confidence.

The SET Board, in a special meeting held on Sunday, June 22, 2025, approved a temporary revision of trading regulations effective from Monday, June 23, through Friday, June 27, 2025. The decision comes as global markets brace for potential shocks due to escalating uncertainty, which may impact investor sentiment and trading activity, particularly on June 23.