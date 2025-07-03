TAT addresses issues in \'Half-Half Thai Travel 2025\' scheme registration

This clarification follows the first day of registration on Tuesday (July 1), which saw over 5.9 million people sign up for the scheme.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool outlined the first issue encountered during the registration process, which was a bottleneck due to the system design.

Registrants are required to verify their identity via the 'ThaID' system, alongside registering through the 'Amazing Thailand' app to enhance transparency and prevent fraud, as seen in the 'Rao Tiew Duay Kan' (We Travel Together) scheme.

However, the two apps had differing user capacity speeds, which caused delays. The ThaID app can support 100 sessions per second, while the Amazing Thailand app supports up to 600 sessions per second.

To address this, TAT has modified the system flow to bypass the ThaID verification during the initial registration process, enabling users to input necessary details. However, identity verification through ThaID will still be required when checking in at the selected hotel.

“We are implementing this to prevent fraud and misuse, as we encountered issues in previous projects like ‘Rao Tiew Duay Kan’,” Thapanee said.

In relation to the 'Rao Tiew Duay Kan' project, 1,489 cases have been filed, including charges of fraud and violations under the Computer Crime Act, resulting in damages amounting to 2.34 billion baht, with 16.5 million baht already recovered.