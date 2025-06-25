\"Half-Half Thai Travel\" Project: Government Clarifies Registration After Initial Chaos

A new government-backed tourism stimulus package, the "Half-Half Thai Travel" project, has been hit by a wave of confusion and a system crash, prompting swift clarification from the Thai government.

Public registration, initially expected on June 24th, has now been firmly set for July 1st, 2025, after a rush of eager participants overwhelmed the system.

The chaos unfolded on the evening of June 24th, when a significant number of people attempted to register for the scheme via the https://www.google.com/search?q=TieowThaiKhonLaKhrueng.com website and the "Amazing Thailand" application.

This surge caused the system to crash, leading to widespread public frustration and sparking the hashtag #เที่ยวไทยคนละครึ่ง (Half-Half Thai Travel) to trend on X (formerly Twitter).

The misunderstanding stemmed from comments made by Sorawong Thienthong, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, who had indicated that public registration would open on the evening of June 24th, with travel benefits commencing on July 1st.

This announcement followed a Cabinet approval on June 24th for economic stimulus projects, totalling 110 billion baht, which included the 1.75 billion baht "Half-Half Thai Travel" initiative.

