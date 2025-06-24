Thailand Launches "Half-Price Travel" Scheme from June 25

Registration for Thailand's "Half-Price Thailand Travel" scheme is set to open from 25th June, following the Cabinet's approval of a 1.76 billion baht economic stimulus budget.

This initiative is projected to inject over 35.033 billion baht into the Thai economy.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong announced that the Cabinet had endorsed a comprehensive economic stimulus package totalling 115.375 billion baht, with 10.053 billion baht specifically earmarked for the tourism sector.

This allocation is distributed among various government bodies, including 62 million baht for the Office of the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, 3.96 billion baht for the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and funds for other crucial departments such as the Department of Tourism, Sports Authority of Thailand, Royal Thai Police, and several resource and cultural agencies.