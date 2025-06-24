Thailand Launches "Half-Price Travel" Scheme from June 25

Registration for Thailand's "Half-Price Thailand Travel" scheme is set to open from 25th June, following the Cabinet's approval of a 1.76 billion baht economic stimulus budget.
This initiative is projected to inject over 35.033 billion baht into the Thai economy.
Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong announced that the Cabinet had endorsed a comprehensive economic stimulus package totalling 115.375 billion baht, with 10.053 billion baht specifically earmarked for the tourism sector.
This allocation is distributed among various government bodies, including 62 million baht for the Office of the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, 3.96 billion baht for the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and funds for other crucial departments such as the Department of Tourism, Sports Authority of Thailand, Royal Thai Police, and several resource and cultural agencies.
"Regarding the 1.76 billion baht received by the TAT, we opened registration for tourism operators last week," Minister Sorawong stated. "Most recently, I've spoken with the TAT Governor, who confirmed that public registration for entitlements will commence from the evening of 24th June."
Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool elaborated that the public can begin registering for their entitlements from 25th June 2025.
The scheme will be valid for use from 1st July to October 2025, offering a total of 500,000 entitlements.
Each registered individual will receive five entitlements: three for major cities and two for attractive secondary cities.
For weekday accommodation (Monday to Friday), the government will subsidise 50% of the cost, up to a maximum of 3,000 baht.
For weekends and public holidays, the subsidy will be 40% of the accommodation cost, also capped at 3,000 baht.
Additionally, 500,000 entitlements will each come with a 500 baht coupon, redeemable at participating restaurants and for tourism activities specified by the programme.
The "Half-Price Thailand Travel" scheme is anticipated to attract at least 100,000 tourists, generating over 14.125 billion baht in revenue for the tourism business sector.
Overall, the number of tourist trips is expected to increase by 2.67 million, rising from 66.63 million to 69.3 million during the July-October period.
This surge is set to create an aggregate economic value exceeding 35.033 billion baht, support over 40,669 jobs, and contribute more than 1.863 billion baht in tax revenue to the government.