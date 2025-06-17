National Museum of Royal Barges to host youth tour guide training programme

Phanombut Chantrachot, director-general of the Fine Arts Department, said on Tuesday that the programme will be held on July 12–13. The initiative encourages youth to spend their free time productively by learning about the royal barges and their ceremonial processions.
The programme includes instruction in basic English for tour guiding and also introduces participants to the Muslim community in Bangkok Noi district, promoting greater understanding of local cultural heritage.
In addition, the programme aims to inspire young people to consider careers in tourism and heritage interpretation, enabling them to contribute to their family’s income and play a role in national development. Those who complete the training will receive an official certificate of participation from the Fine Arts Department.
Applications are open until July 6, with the list of selected participants to be announced on July 9. Interested youths can apply by downloading the application form from the National Museum of Royal Barges’ Facebook page. For further information, please contact 0 2424 0004.
Located along the Bangkok Noi Canal in Arun Amarin Subdistrict, Bangkok Noi District, Bangkok, the National Museum of Royal Barges houses eight royal barges, all crafted with exceptional skill and steeped in ancient tradition.
The museum also serves as a centre of traditional knowledge and displays a variety of artefacts used in royal barge processions.