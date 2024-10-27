Know the vessels taking part in the Royal Barge Procession

Anantanagarat Royal Barge

The barge was originally built during the reign of King Mongkut (Rama IV). The current version was rebuilt under King Vajiravudh (Rama VI) and completed on April 15, 1914.

The bow is designed as "Anantanagarat", a seven-headed King of Nagas, and it is typically used as a secondary throne barge, often carrying the royal Kathin robes or a pavilion for an important Buddha image.

This barge is considered one of the most magnificent in the procession. Its image was once printed on the back of the 20-baht banknote, issued in 1971, though it has since been discontinued.

Anekkachatphuchong Royal Barge

This royal barge was newly constructed during the reign of King Mongkut (Rama IV) and completed under King Chulalongkorn (Rama V).

The bow features intricate, gilded carvings of numerous small nagas. At the centre of the barge is the Ratchaballangkanya pavilion, used by the King to disrobe ceremonial attire or remove the royal crown for the grand Kathin ceremony.

2. Animal-shaped barges (8)

Asura Vayuphak Barge

The mythical creature barge is in the military procession category. Its bow features a half-giant, half-bird figure, with the upper part resembling a giant and the lower part a bird. The body is painted in purple, and there is a mount for a cannon at the head of the barge. Originally built during the reign of King Rama I, the barge was destroyed in World War II and later reconstructed during the reign of King Rama IX.

Asura Paksi Barge

This mythical creature barge is in the military procession category. Its bow features a half-giant, half-bird figure – the upper part is a giant and the lower part a bird. The body of the barge is green with gold leaf and glass adornments, while the exterior is painted black with cotton rose flower patterns. A mount for a cannon is located at the head of the barge. Originally constructed during the reign of King Rama I, it was restored during the reign of King Rama IX.

Krabi Prap Mueang Man Barge

This war barge, in the military procession category, has a bow that depicts a white monkey adorned with gold leaf and glass inlay on its ornaments and cloth. A mount for a cannon is located at the head of the barge. Originally built during the reign of King Rama I, it was partially destroyed during World War II, leaving only the bow intact. The bow was later restored, and the body of the barge was rebuilt in 1967.

Krabi Ran Ron Rap Barge

This war barge, in the military procession category, has a bow featuring a black monkey adorned with gold leaf and glass inlay on its ornaments and cloth. A mount for a cannon is located at the head of the barge.

Krut Hern Het Barge

The bow of this war barge, in the military procession category, features a red Garuda figure, and there is a mount for a cannon at the head of the barge. It was first built during the reign of King Rama I and was refurbished in 1962 during the reign of King Rama IX.

Krut Tret Traichak Barge

This war barge, in the military procession category, has a bow featuring a pink Garuda figure grasping Nagas, and there is a mount for a cannon at the head of the barge. Initially constructed during the reign of King Rama I, the barge was damaged in an explosion. The Fine Arts Department preserved the bow and stern, while the current barge was newly built in 1968.

Pali Rang Thawip Barge

This war barge represents Vali (a powerful green monkey character from the Ramayana, known as the elder brother of Sugriva). The barge is adorned with gold leaf and decorated with glass. The interior is red and the exterior is black, embellished with golden patterns of lotus flowers. At the bow, there is a mount for a cannon. It was originally constructed during the reign of King Rama I.

Sukhrip Khrong Mueang Barge

This war barge represents Sugriva (a powerful red monkey character from the Ramayana, known as the younger brother of Vali). The barge is adorned with gold leaf and decorated with glass. The interior is red, while the exterior is black, embellished with golden patterns of lotus flowers. At the bow, there is a mount for a cannon. It was originally constructed during the reign of King Rama I and was later restored in the reign of King Rama IX in 1971.

3. Destroyer barges (2):

Suea Thayan Chon and Suea Kamron Sin are ancient warships classified as destroyers, featuring bow designs shaped like tigers and equipped with a cannon at the bow.

During the royal barge procession, both vessels navigate in a swaying manner — Suea Thayan Chon sways on the right side, while Suea Kamron Sin sways on the left.

Although there is no concrete evidence of their original construction, their design resembles depictions of destroyer barges seen in illustrations from the royal barge processions during the reign of King Narai the Great, Ayutthaya Kingdom.

4. Auxiliary barges (2)

Ekachai Hern How and Ekachai Lao Thong are twin barges designed to assist in towing the royal barge, Suphannahong, during ceremonial events, especially in swift currents or when a faster pace is needed, as well as in situations where there are insufficient rowers.

Both vessels feature intricate designs on their sides depicting the Hera, animals in the Himmapan Forest with the upper body resembling that of a Naga and the lower body that of a dragon.

Ekachai Hern How was originally built during the reign of King Rama I but was damaged by an explosion during World War II. The current version was reconstructed in 1965. There is no documented evidence regarding the original construction of Ekachai Lao Thong. The present barge was created in 1965.

5. Entrance barges (2)

The Thong Khwan Fah and Thong Ba Bin are the first pair of entrance boats in the royal barge procession. There is no evidence of the original construction of either boat, both of which were damaged by explosions during World War II. The Fine Arts Department preserved the bows and sterns of the boats in a museum before reconstructing the boats in 1964. The new construction used the original bows and featured intricately carved designs, with the bows and sterns adorned with gold leaf and glass decoration, along with new decorative elements for the boats.

6. Drum barges (2)

The E-Luang and Tang Mo are the drum barges, equipped with six musicians playing the Javanese oboes and Indian drums. The E-Luang boat is at the front of the central line and serves as the boat for the deputy commander of the procession, while the Tang Mo boat is also in the middle line, (the third line) in front of the Suphannahong Royal Barge, serving as the boat for the commander of the procession.

7. Police barges (3)

The three police barges resemble the Tang Mo and Dang, but there is no evidence of their construction. Royal police officers of the department secretary level or court officials serving as bodyguards are stationed on all three barges.

8. Dang barges (22)

The 22 Dang barges protect the front of the procession. There is no evidence of their construction. In 1963, the Naval Dockyard constructed six new Dang barges, which underwent major repairs in 1981.

The Dang boats are wooden boats painted with oil and have no decorative patterns. Currently, the bows of these boats are gilded, and they are numbered from Dang 1 to Dang 22.

9. Saeng barges (7)

The seven Saeng boats are smaller and faster boats that serve as protectors of the king. There is no evidence of their construction, and they are numbered from Saeng 1 to Saeng 7.

How the Royal Barge Procession is organised

The formation consists of 52 vessels, divided into five rows and three lines as follows:

Middle Line: It is composed of important vessels and includes four royal barges.

Additionally there is the E-Luang Barge, which serves as a drum boat, and the Tang Mo Barge, which is the commander's barge and also serves as a drum boat, the Suphannahong Royal Barge, along with the police barges and the Saeng barges, a total of 10.

Inner Side Line: Flanking the royal barges, the line includes the Thong Khwan Fah and Thong Ba Bhin as the front entrance vessels, along with the Seua Thayan Chon Barge and the Seua Khamron Sin Barge as the destroyer vessels. There are eight animal-shaped barges, and the line ends with the Ekachai Hern How and Ekachai Lao Thong Barge, which are towing vessels, a total of 14.

The outer side lines: Each line consists of 14 traditional Dangs and Saeng barges, totalling 28 boats.



