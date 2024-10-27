The long journey of the Royal Barge Procession since the Sukhothai period

The Royal Barge Procession is one of Thailand's cultural heritages, dating back to the Sukhothai period and carried on through the Ayutthaya, Thonburi, and Rattanakosin periods to the present.
The ceremonial procession of royal barges was originally organised for the monarch's private journeys, to welcome foreign diplomats, or to accompany significant royal ceremonies, such as the Coronation Ceremony and Kathin robe offering ceremony. This tradition began in the Sukhothai period and has continued to the present day.
There was a period of over 25 years when the procession was not held since the 105th-anniversary celebration of Bangkok in 1932. In 1957, King Rama IX – King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great – graciously revived this tradition. He initiated the restoration of the old royal barges and commissioned new ones.
In the same year, to mark the 25th Buddhist Century celebration, the government organised the "Buddhist Royal Barge Procession”, carrying Buddha statues, the Tripitaka, and monks along the Chao Phraya River. The formation resembled the traditional procession, although not all barges were included due to damage.
During the reign of King Rama IX, the Royal Barge Procession was held 17 times from 1957 to 2012. One of the most historically significant processions took place in 1996, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his reign. This grand procession included a beautifully arranged fleet featuring a newly built royal barge, Narai Song Suban Rama IX, created by the Royal Thai Navy and the Fine Arts Department as a tribute to the King.
This barge was modelled after the Narai Song Suban barges originally crafted during the reigns of King Rama III and King Rama IV.
In the reign of King Rama X, the first Royal Barge Procession was held on December 12, 2019, marking his coronation.
The latest procession under King Rama X is set for Sunday (October 27), for the Royal Kathin robe offering ceremony at Wat Arun Ratchawararam and to mark his 72nd birthday.