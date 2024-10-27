The long journey of the Royal Barge Procession since the Sukhothai period

There was a period of over 25 years when the procession was not held since the 105th-anniversary celebration of Bangkok in 1932. In 1957, King Rama IX – King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great – graciously revived this tradition. He initiated the restoration of the old royal barges and commissioned new ones.

In the same year, to mark the 25th Buddhist Century celebration, the government organised the "Buddhist Royal Barge Procession”, carrying Buddha statues, the Tripitaka, and monks along the Chao Phraya River. The formation resembled the traditional procession, although not all barges were included due to damage.

During the reign of King Rama IX, the Royal Barge Procession was held 17 times from 1957 to 2012. One of the most historically significant processions took place in 1996, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his reign. This grand procession included a beautifully arranged fleet featuring a newly built royal barge, Narai Song Suban Rama IX, created by the Royal Thai Navy and the Fine Arts Department as a tribute to the King.