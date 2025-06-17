TAT sees strong growth in tourist arrivals from Europe and Middle East

Over 15 million foreign tourists in 2025 so far

According to the Immigration Bureau, 15.543 million foreign tourists visited Thailand from January 1 to June 9, 2025. The countries with the highest growth in arrivals during this period were:

India: 1,042,304 visitors (15.4% growth)

Russia: 983,579 (12.96%)

United Kingdom: 531,030 (19.3%)

United States: 492,659 (10.2%)

Germany: 476,356 (11.82%)

Japan: 463,647 (9.94%)

France: 429,516 (19.27%)

Australia: 350,851 (14.67%)

Middle-sized quality markets also rising

TAT also reported robust growth from mid-sized markets during the same period:

Israel: 165,602 arrivals (74.65% growth)

Italy: 136,209 (28.45%)

Canada: 134,095 (7.12%)

Poland: 120,944 (31.07%)

Netherlands: 119,992 (12.69%)

Sweden: 117,434 (10.47%)

Forward bookings show strong Q3 and Q4 prospects

Forward airline bookings also point to continued growth in the third quarter (July–September 2025). Thapanee said international arrivals during this summer slot are projected to increase from all major markets, with Europe rising by 21%, Middle East by 25%, and Asia by 7%.

For the winter slot (October–December), bookings also remain strong: Europe is expected to grow by 17%, America by 12%, and Asia by 22%.

TAT targets quality tourism markets for rest of 2025

Thapanee concluded that TAT will focus on promoting Thailand in quality tourism markets throughout the rest of the year. Targeted countries include the UK, Germany, Russia, France, and the United States, all of which show strong potential for sustainable growth.