Thailand launches new campaigns to revive Chinese tourism and strengthen global market position



TAT Targets 5-7% Growth in Tourism Revenue for 2025

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), revealed that TAT aims to achieve a 5-7% growth in tourism revenue for the year 2025 compared to the revenue generated in 2024, which was 2.67 trillion baht. This includes 1.67 trillion baht from foreign tourists and 1 trillion baht from domestic tourism.

After the "Sawadee Nihao" campaign, held from May 28 to June 1, aimed at promoting Thailand as a safe, high-quality, and friendly destination for Chinese tourists, TAT invited 400 travel agents, 200 media representatives, and key opinion leaders (KOLs) to experience Thailand's tourism offerings firsthand and participate in business matching sessions with over 500 Thai operators. The campaign is expected to create awareness reaching 350 million people and facilitate over 5,000 business negotiations.



Expecting a Recovery in Chinese Tourism to Thailand

Thapanee mentioned that earlier this year, TAT observed a decline in Chinese tourist arrivals, attributed to incidents such as the disappearance of Chinese actors near the Thai-Myanmar border linked to call center gangs, and the decline in confidence following the earthquake in Myanmar. This led to a reduction in group tours, especially from second- and third-tier cities in China. The "Sawadee Nihao" campaign was designed to reintroduce Chinese tour operators and influencers to Thailand’s real tourism atmosphere, with Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt emphasizing that Bangkok is a safe city with a low crime rate, which should boost Chinese tourists' confidence.

As a result, TAT expects the best-case scenario to see 6.9 million Chinese tourists visiting Thailand in 2025. As the Chinese market recovers, it will likely drive increased tourism from other Chinese-speaking regions as well.



Launching "Nihao Month" to Boost Chinese Tourism in Thailand

Thapanee further revealed that TAT is preparing to launch the "Nihao Month" campaign during the last four months of the year, from September to December 2025, as part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations. TAT will introduce a Chinese brand ambassador, though the identity will be kept secret for now, promising a highly anticipated reveal.

TAT also plans to continue its proactive measures to fully engage with the Chinese market, including accelerating the growth of charter flights, which are expected to increase by 52% in 2025. High-growth charter flight markets include Beijing (up 26%), Shanghai (up 117%), and Chengdu (up 164%).

Requesting Budget Support for Charter Flights to Attract Chinese Tourists

In response to the intense competition in the global tourism industry, TAT is also seeking government funding for "Joint Promotion" projects with the private sector. One such project, the "Thailand Summer Blast - China & Overseas Market Stimulus Plan", with a budget of 750 million baht, aims to boost the tourism economy by 33.5 billion baht, with an expected 790,000 foreign tourists visiting Thailand. This funding will support charter flights from China and other markets, directly connecting to Thailand with a budget allocation of 350 million baht.