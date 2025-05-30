TAT launches roadshow in 3 Japanese cities to boost tourism, targets THB 55 billion revenue in 2025

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched the Amazing Thailand Roadshow to Japan 2025 in three major Japanese cities, aiming to stimulate travel from Japan to Thailand and boost tourism revenue to 55 billion baht. The roadshow brings together Thai tourism operators to engage in business negotiations and promote Thailand as a top travel destination.
The Japanese tourist market is experiencing a strong recovery, with a 12.3% increase in Thai arrivals in 2025 so far. This growth follows 2024’s milestone when the number of Japanese tourists visiting Thailand surpassed one million for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.
To capitalize on this momentum, TAT is hosting roadshow events from May 26 to 30 in Tokyo, Nagoya, and Fukuoka, featuring over 25 Thai tourism businesses meeting with more than 60 Japanese travel operators. Over 1,000 business meetings are expected during the event.
Before the pandemic in 2019, Japan was one of Thailand’s largest tourist markets, with 1.78 million arrivals generating 93.7 billion baht in revenue. In 2024, the number rose to 1,050,904, up 30.68% year-on-year. The first four months of 2025 saw 374,000 arrivals, a 12.32% increase from the previous year, mainly driven by the recovery of flights between the two countries.
According to the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), outbound Japanese travelers in February 2025 reached 1,181,100, a 20.7% increase year-on-year, though still below pre-pandemic levels.
Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, TAT Deputy Governor for Asia and South Pacific markets, said the roadshow aims to boost travel during Japan’s Green Season (May–October), traditionally a low season. The campaign features attractive packages and promotions targeting premium tourists as well as new-generation travelers, including Millennials and Gen Z, who are interested in experiential travel. The goal is to also retain repeat visitors and expand the market beyond major cities to regional areas in Japan.
The roadshow program includes trade meetings, product briefings, networking receptions, and an Amazing Thailand Quiz to strengthen brand awareness of “Amazing Thailand” in the Japanese market.
The events will take place at:
Kajorndej Apichartrakul, Director of TAT Tokyo Office, reported high interest from both Thai and Japanese operators. The business-to-business (B2B) meetings exceeded targets, with 25 Thai operators meeting 28 Japanese companies in eight-minute sessions.
Thai tourism products showcased include hotels and sustainable tourism packages such as the Environment Education Center (EEC) promoting eco-tourism aligned with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including coral planting and community-based tourism (CBT).
Challenges in the Japanese market include strong domestic tourism promotions and a weaker yen, which has increased the cost of international travel by about 30%. Airfare from Japan to Thailand remains higher than the reverse route.
TAT plans to focus marketing efforts on the 30 million young Japanese who have never visited Thailand, expanding beyond the current predominant market of older tourists. The campaign targets new trends such as SDG-focused travel, sustainable tourism, and boy love (BL) content.
Marketing tools include collaborations with TV Asahi, the producer of the popular Doraemon cartoon, which recently featured Thai settings such as tuk-tuks and Damnoen Saduak floating market. Social media and key opinion leaders (KOLs) will also play a significant role.