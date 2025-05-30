TAT launches roadshow in 3 Japanese cities to boost tourism, targets THB 55 billion revenue in 2025

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched the Amazing Thailand Roadshow to Japan 2025 in three major Japanese cities, aiming to stimulate travel from Japan to Thailand and boost tourism revenue to 55 billion baht. The roadshow brings together Thai tourism operators to engage in business negotiations and promote Thailand as a top travel destination.

The Japanese tourist market is experiencing a strong recovery, with a 12.3% increase in Thai arrivals in 2025 so far. This growth follows 2024’s milestone when the number of Japanese tourists visiting Thailand surpassed one million for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

To capitalize on this momentum, TAT is hosting roadshow events from May 26 to 30 in Tokyo, Nagoya, and Fukuoka, featuring over 25 Thai tourism businesses meeting with more than 60 Japanese travel operators. Over 1,000 business meetings are expected during the event.