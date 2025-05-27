TAT ramps up efforts to restore confidence among Chinese travellers

In an effort to rebuild trust among Chinese tourists, TAT has partnered with Thai and Chinese private sectors to organise the “Sawasdee Ni Hao” event. The campaign aims to promote travel connections between Thailand and China and reassure visitors that Thailand remains a safe destination.

The event invites 600 Chinese representatives, including 400 travel agents and 200 media and key opinion leaders (KOLs), alongside 500 Thai sellers. It is expected to generate 350 million impressions and 5,000 business appointments. The opening ceremony on May 29 will be presided over by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Pattaraanong added that after the “Sawasdee Ni Hao” event, TAT will reassess the outlook for the Chinese tourist market. They hope to move away from the worst-case scenario of five million visitors, aiming instead for a best-case estimate of 6.9 million tourists this year, with an average daily spend of 5,300 baht and an average stay of five to six days per trip.

Nevertheless, the authority remains determined to push Chinese visitor numbers to meet the government’s target of eight million, although the golden era of 2019—when over 11 million Chinese tourists visited, generating more than 540 billion baht in revenue—remains a high benchmark.

“Currently, there are positive signs of recovery in the Chinese tourist market,” she said. “This is reflected by large wholesale companies in northern China consulting with TAT’s Beijing Office to bring agents for market exploration in Thailand, as Thailand remains one of their top destinations. The absence of Chinese tourists has also affected their business.”