Japan’s foreign arrivals soar to 14.45 million in first four months of 2025

Chinese tourists flocked to Japan with 3.13 million visitors, marking a remarkable 68% growth, ranking second only to South Korea by about 100,000 visitors. Thai travelers continue to show steady interest, accumulating over 520,000 visitors so far this year.

According to the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), from January to April 2025, the number of foreign tourists entering Japan totaled 14,446,600, up 24.5% compared to the same period last year.

In April alone, foreign arrivals reached 3,908,900, up 28.5% year-on-year.

Breaking down the first three months: