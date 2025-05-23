Japan to curb prices of stockpiled rice

The government plans to launch procedures on Monday to sell stockpiled rice under discretionary contracts. Since March, it has held auctions to sell such rice to those who place the highest bids.

Koizumi told reporters in Tokyo that under discretionary contracts, the government will release 300,000 tons of stockpiled rice and increase the amount if demand arises.

Rice sold under discretionary contracts is expected to reach consumers as early as June, he said.

The government aims to sell stockpiled rice at about 10,000 yen per 60 kilograms under discretionary contracts, compared with some 20,000 yen under auctions.