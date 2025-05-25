Japan Emperor attends National Tree-Planting Festival

In his address at the annual event, the Emperor looked back on climbing mountains in the Chichibu region and said that the importance of forests is increasing further as the effects of climate change have become even more evident.

"It is our mission to cherish forests, nurture healthy forests while promoting the cyclical use of trees and wood, and pass forests on to the future," he said.

The Emperor then planted three kinds of seedlings, including zelkova, and sowed two kinds of seeds, including loose-flowered hornbeam.