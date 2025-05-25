Narita Airport\'s 3rd runway to be built by end-March 2029

As a result, the airport in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, will see the number of its annual landing and takeoff slots jump to 500,000 from the current 300,000.

Including slots at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, the combined annual number at the two gateways to the Japanese capital would reach one million.

In the 670-billion-yen project, a 3,500-meter runway will be built, while 2,500-meter Runway B will be extended by 1,000 metres.