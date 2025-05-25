Japan\'s Ishiba Eyes Tariff Deal with US during G-7 Summit

"We will further advance discussions, with the G-7 summit in mind," Ishiba told reporters during his visit to Maizuru, Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan, after the two countries held the third round of ministerial tariff negotiations Friday.

In a recent telephone conversation, Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to continue efforts so that they can strike a deal on the issue when they meet on the sidelines of the G-7 summit.

"The United States is interested in whether U.S. warships can be repaired in Japan," Ishiba said, showing a readiness to provide such assistance as part of proposed bilateral cooperation in the area of shipbuilding.