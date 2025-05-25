Purely business or sinister security risk? Chinese ‘land grabs’ spook US allies Japan, South Korea

“The vast majority of foreign real estate purchases in Japan are likely motivated by investment rather than espionage,” he said. “But the possibility of misuse underlines the need for careful assessment, not paranoia.”

But Professor Heng Yee Kuang of The University of Tokyo’s Graduate School of Public Policy told ST that there is “no smoke without fire”, as he cited recent actions by Chinese nationals that have caused much alarm.

These include the alleged surveillance of the Philippines’ strategic Subic Bay naval base and a brazen drone flight over a Japanese destroyer.

“Land estate near strategic locations allows not just the visual tracking of military movements, which could be transmitted real-time to handlers, but also eavesdropping on electronic signals and communication if unencrypted, or tapping data cables buried underground,” Prof Heng said.

“The ownership of nearby land provides a base, enabling easier and more sustained espionage operations (with) lower risk of blowing their cover.”

The security implications of “land grabs” have come under the spotlight in recent years. In 2021, Chinese agricultural firm Fufeng Group sought to buy 150ha of farmland in Grand Forks, North Dakota, for a wet corn milling factory.

The transaction was eventually blocked over food and national security fears, given the site’s location 20km from a US Air Force base. But officials are reportedly now open to selling the land to a company based in “friendly” Belgium.

That landmark case sparked a rush of legislation in the US, with 35 states having already passed or mooted laws against such acquisitions. Chinese ownership of US farmland peaked in 2021 at 155,372ha and fell to 112,233ha by 2023.

Over in Australia, Port Darwin was leased for 99 years to Chinese-owned Landbridge Group in 2015. But strategic calculations have dramatically changed since then, resulting in bipartisan agreement on the need to reclaim the lease given the port’s proximity to Australian naval facilities. This emerged as a key election issue during recent polls.

Satoru Nagao, a non-resident fellow at US think-tank Hudson Institute, said America needs to impress on its allies the need to coordinate their measures against foreign purchases of strategic land.

This is especially given the complexities in US allies Japan and South Korea, which want to avoid overreach given their proximity to China. Both countries are also wary of exacerbating Cold War tendencies by overacting on vague threats.

But Tosh Minohara, who chairs the Research Institute for Indo-Pacific Affairs think-tank, said alarm bells should naturally be ringing over questionable purchases of land.

“It’s not paranoia at all, it’s common sense, and the fact that the government is slow to act is worrisome. There must be more research into the buyer’s background, if they have any contacts with the Chinese Communist Party,” he added.

In February 2021, a Chinese citizen bought half the land on Yanahajima, a 0.74km uninhabited island within Japan’s southwest island chain nearest to Taiwan, ostensibly to build a tourism resort. Tokyo was not even aware of the purchase until it came to light in January 2023. Nothing has been built on the island.

Short of an outright ban on foreign ownership of sensitive land, the question remains over the extent and feasibility of background checks. Sasakawa Peace Foundation senior fellow Ippeita Nishida said there would naturally be concerns of “backdoor acquisitions through naturalised citizens or front companies”.

This was already evident from the sale of a plot of forested land in Hokkaido in 2021, some 35km from a Japanese Air Self-Defence Force radar site, to a company registered in the British Virgin Islands that was eventually found to have close ties to Chinese money.

Over in South Korea, Chinese nationals buying land has long been a thorny topic, with data showing they owned a combined 20.66 sq km of land as at 2022. This is roughly seven times the size of Seoul’s central financial district of Yeouido, which houses the National Assembly.

Chinese individuals also accounted for 64.9 per cent of all foreign property transactions in South Korea in 2024, consistent with their status as the largest group of foreign real estate owners in the country.

The Itaewon site, which was bought via the Chinese embassy in Seoul for 29.92 billion won (S$28 million), is now worth nearly 100 billion won. The land has been left vacant, save for the installation of surveillance cameras. The embassy told local media that the site was for “official use”, although its development was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A sign said surveillance was being conducted by the embassy’s general affairs department, and this was meant for facility management and to deter unauthorised garbage dumping.

When ST visited on May 23, there were no security guards on-site. But a guard from a neighbouring residential block told ST to leave and “seek permission from the Chinese embassy before taking photographs”.

Former vice-minister for defence Shin Beom-chul told SBS News that it would be prudent for Seoul to impose restrictions on the sale of strategic land, especially to foreign governments, but “based on reciprocity so as not to cause diplomatic friction”.

Seoul National University law professor Lee Jae-min told ST that South Korea has been actively liberalising and opening up to foreign investment. But the “changing reality” today means inevitable calls for the country to “be more active in adopting restrictive regulations where national security matters”.

He felt that the uproar over the land purchase was not targeted specifically at the Chinese, given land constraints. He said, “Real estate transactions will always be sensitive, particularly in downtown Seoul. This is inevitably so if a foreign entity is involved, regardless of the nationality.”

Keio University’s Jimbo observed a “nuanced challenge” in balancing economic openness and national security. “While foreign investment brings benefits, greater transparency and due diligence should be exercised regarding the identity of buyers and the source of funds, especially in sensitive areas,” he said.

