Ministries unite to tackle foreign land ownership through nominees

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Department of Business Development (DBD) and the Department of Lands (DOL) was signed on Thursday, focusing on the exchange of information to prevent foreigners from exploiting legal loopholes.

Napintorn Srisunpang, Deputy Minister of Commerce, stated that currently, foreigners are acquiring land in Thailand by having Thai nationals hold the land on their behalf to circumvent legal restrictions.

He added that some of this land is being used for prohibited activities, such as businesses forbidden to foreigners or those in which Thai entrepreneurs are not yet ready to compete. This distorts market mechanisms and negatively impacts the country’s economic and social security.

“Foreigners often establish legal entities where Thai nationals are the registered owners, but foreigners hold shares, then purchase land and use it for prohibited businesses such as agriculture, accommodation services, and food and beverage enterprises,” he explained.