Ministry woos investments with land ownership incentive

He expected this measure to help stimulate the real estate market and benefit lands in Bangkok and other major provinces, such as Samut Prakan, Chonburi, Chiang Mai and Phuket.

"So far, the Interior Ministry has sought measures to stimulate real estate sales, especially among foreign businessmen with high purchasing power," he said.

"The price of real estate in Thailand isn't high compared to other countries, so it is a good opportunity to stimulate the economy."