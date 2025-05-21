Thailand’s waste surge spurs growth in recycling businesses

Focusing on individuals, the micro-enterprise segment dominates with over 16,049 operators. Within this group:

15,303 focus on wholesale waste and scrap material sales for reuse

377 engage in waste collection, treatment and disposal

369 process used materials for recycling and reuse

Meanwhile, the small enterprise segment consists of 1,766 operators, divided into:

1,347 in wholesale waste and scrap sales

290 in collection, treatment and disposal

129 in recycling and reuse processing

Among corporate entities, the fastest-growing segment is the small enterprises, numbering 2,077, closely followed by micro-enterprises at 1,051. The large enterprises — those with significant investment capacity and advanced technology — are only 109 in number.

Though few, these large players are expected to play an increasing role in the future, provided they receive sufficient support from the government or private partners.

As the green economy becomes a global priority, sustainable waste management has evolved from a mere “responsibility” into a tangible “business opportunity.”

In 2024 alone, 522 new SMEs registered in the waste management and recycling sector, with over 60% involved in wholesale waste and scrap sales. This demonstrates growing business awareness of expanding opportunities in both domestic and international recycling markets.

Despite promising trends, Thailand’s waste management industry faces several challenges. According to SME D Bank’s Research and Information Centre, household waste sorting is still not widespread, resulting in significant losses of recyclable materials. Moreover, most operators serve as intermediaries, lacking standards and technological advancement.

Meanwhile, startups employing technology to connect sellers and buyers of recyclable materials are emerging, adding value to waste streams. However, material prices fluctuate with global markets, leaving small operators vulnerable.

Infrastructure also remains insufficient. Collection, sorting and transport systems that should cover the entire country are underdeveloped. Additionally, laws and policies are weak, with ineffective enforcement mechanisms, hindering grassroots behavioural change in waste separation.