Bangkok enforces waste separation, raises fees for non-compliance

This marks a major shift in how Bangkok addresses waste management—moving from voluntary efforts to a regulation-driven approach. While it's too early to tell how effective the plan will be, it’s clear that real change now depends on citizen participation.
In 2017, Bangkok offered free bins to households joining a district-led waste separation campaign. By 2024, after years of awareness efforts and mixed success, the city reinforced that residents who sort their waste will not see fee increases, as long as they follow the new policy.
A major hurdle has been public scepticism—despite household separation, waste collectors were often seen dumping all garbage together, discouraging participation. Social media users and community watchdogs have tracked these incidents, prompting heated public debate for years.
Many residents are eager to recycle, but without structural reform, their efforts have often gone to waste—literally. Some have suggested a designated collection day per waste type, similar to systems in other countries, to promote serious recycling.
Now, Bangkok is implementing a plan to collect food and general waste separately, with clearly designated drop-off points and scheduled pickup times. For those who ignore the rules, the city is relying on the oldest motivator—financial penalties.
BMA says this measure is designed to encourage serious waste reduction at the source and to adjust collection fees to reflect the city’s actual waste management costs, which exceed THB7 billion per year.
To support this initiative, the city launched the campaign: “This House Separates Waste: Reduce Fees by Sorting”, urging residents to sort their garbage, reduce environmental impact, and lower disposal costs.
Bangkok Waste Facts:
The city collects 10,000 tons of garbage daily, half of which is food waste mixed with recyclables, causing foul odours and contamination.
The city earns about THB500 million per year from waste operations, but its priority is waste reduction, not revenue.
So far, efforts with 4,600 businesses and malls have cut waste by 1,000 tons/day. Now the city aims for another 1,000 tons/day from households.
Waste Categories Defined by BMA:
General Waste: Soiled plastic bags, instant noodle wrappers, foam containers, diapers, food bags, toothpaste tubes, wet wipes
Food Waste: Fruit and vegetable scraps, food leftovers, meat waste
Recyclables: Paper, plastic, glass, and metal
Hazardous Waste: Light bulbs, batteries, expired medicine, spray cans, chemical bottles
According to the Bangkok governor, some households already sort their waste properly, but this time marks a historic shift, with regulations, fees, and enforcement backing the effort to protect the environment and cut disposal costs.
Residents can pre-register individually via the BKK Waste Pay app, available now:
iOS: Download here
Android: Download here