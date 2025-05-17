Thailand sets new standards for paper waste imports to promote sustainable recycling



Prohibited Imports Detected

In 2024, the PCD, in collaboration with the Customs Department and the Department of Industrial Works, discovered several shipments declared as recyclable paper (under Code 47.07) that contained high levels of contaminants such as foam, plastic scraps, textiles, soda cans, electronics, used diapers, and medical gloves. These items qualify as municipal waste and are therefore illegal to import or transit through Thailand.



Task Force Formed to Regulate Imports

To streamline enforcement and clarify procedures for both regulators and importers, the PCD has established a task force to create and oversee measures for controlling waste paper imports. The task force includes representatives from the PCD, Department of Industrial Works, Customs Department, Department of Foreign Trade, Board of Investment, Federation of Thai Industries, and the Thailand Institute of Packaging and Recycling Management for Sustainable Environment.



New Contamination Criteria Announced

The PCD has officially announced the “Criteria for Determining Contamination Levels in Waste Paper Imports, B.E. 2568 (2025)” to guide relevant agencies in enforcing environmentally sound import practices and advancing the circular economy.

The regulation, modeled after European Union standards, prohibits the presence of the following in imported waste paper:

Hazardous chemicals and materials

Radioactive substances

Infectious waste

Toxic municipal waste

Additionally, it limits the percentage of non-paper materials—such as plastics, metals, glass, synthetic substances, wood, and soil—to:

No more than 2% for sorted waste paper under Customs Codes 47.07.10 (kraft/corrugated paper), 47.07.20 (white paper), and 47.07.30 (newspapers)

No more than 3% for mixed paper under Customs Code 47.07.90

The goal is to prevent environmental harm and ensure that imported waste paper can be recycled effectively without becoming a burden on Thailand’s waste management systems.