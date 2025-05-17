Thailand sets new standards for paper waste imports to promote sustainable recycling

From January to September 2023, Thailand imported over 2.71 million tonnes of waste paper—a 60% increase (1.7 million tonnes) compared to the same period the previous year—reflecting the growing demand for raw materials in the recycling industry. The United States is the leading exporter of recycled paper to Thailand. However, many shipments have been found to contain significant amounts of non-paper materials, classifying them as municipal waste.
To address this, the Pollution Control Department (PCD) has issued new standards limiting non-paper contaminants in imported waste paper to no more than 2% for sorted paper and 3% for mixed paper.
PCD Director-General Priyaporn Suwannakes revealed that domestically produced paper in Thailand is primarily used for local consumption and export packaging, leading to a shortage of raw materials for the paper recycling industry—particularly for long-fiber pulp made from pine trees, which are not native to Thailand.
As a result, Thailand relies on imports of “recovered paper or paperboard” (Customs Code 47.07). However, if the imported waste paper contains other materials such as plastic, rubber, textiles, glass, metals, food waste, broken furniture, or other refuse, it is reclassified as municipal waste (Customs Code 3825.10.00), which is prohibited from import or transit under a 2019 Ministry of Commerce regulation.
In 2024, the PCD, in collaboration with the Customs Department and the Department of Industrial Works, discovered several shipments declared as recyclable paper (under Code 47.07) that contained high levels of contaminants such as foam, plastic scraps, textiles, soda cans, electronics, used diapers, and medical gloves. These items qualify as municipal waste and are therefore illegal to import or transit through Thailand.
To streamline enforcement and clarify procedures for both regulators and importers, the PCD has established a task force to create and oversee measures for controlling waste paper imports. The task force includes representatives from the PCD, Department of Industrial Works, Customs Department, Department of Foreign Trade, Board of Investment, Federation of Thai Industries, and the Thailand Institute of Packaging and Recycling Management for Sustainable Environment.
The PCD has officially announced the “Criteria for Determining Contamination Levels in Waste Paper Imports, B.E. 2568 (2025)” to guide relevant agencies in enforcing environmentally sound import practices and advancing the circular economy.
The regulation, modeled after European Union standards, prohibits the presence of the following in imported waste paper:
Additionally, it limits the percentage of non-paper materials—such as plastics, metals, glass, synthetic substances, wood, and soil—to:
The goal is to prevent environmental harm and ensure that imported waste paper can be recycled effectively without becoming a burden on Thailand’s waste management systems.