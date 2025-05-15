Ministry cracks down on illegal recycling plants in Chonburi linked to Chinese investors

Akanat said on Thursday that he had assigned Thitipat Chotidechachainan, head of the Ministry’s “Sud-Soi” task force, along with officials from the Department of Industrial Works (DIW), to inspect the operations of Jie Seng Plastic Co., Ltd., located in Moo 5, Nong Ri Subdistrict, Mueang District, Chonburi. The company was found to be producing plastic pellets, shredding and recycling plastic, processing rubber sheets, and compacting metal and paper waste.
In the same area, the team also inspected Ting Xing (Thai–China) Metal Co., Ltd., which engages in plastic and metal waste processing and machinery installation. Both factories were found to be operating without proper authorization.
According to Thitipat, inspections revealed that both factories were joint ventures between Chinese investors and Thai nationals. Jie Seng Plastic held a valid operating license but was not complying with its permit conditions. Authorities discovered over 300 tonnes of suspicious materials, believed to be used electronic components. These materials, along with the metal shredding machinery, were seized.
Ting Xing, meanwhile, was found to be completely unlicensed yet actively operating. Officials discovered more than 250 tonnes of hazardous waste, including used electronics and unidentified debris.
Additionally, there was evidence that shredded plastic waste was being used as landfill near a pond on the factory premises, posing a serious risk of heavy metal contamination in the soil and water sources. This could potentially endanger the health of nearby residents and communities, Thitipat said.
The Chonburi Provincial Industry Office subsequently filed charges against both companies at Mueang Chonburi Police Station for three key offenses:
As the total amount of hazardous materials exceeded 550 tonnes across the two companies, the case has been referred to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) for further legal action and to trace the network of possible nominee shareholders and importers.
Samples were also collected and sent to the Eastern Region Industrial Pollution Research and Warning Center, under the DIW, to analyze the materials and determine the extent of contamination.
Thitipat further reported that the Sud-Soi Team also inspected a third factory, Chaimethee Co., Ltd., located at No. 69, Moo 6, Nong Hong Subdistrict, Phan Thong District, Chonburi. This facility processes non-hazardous waste materials and manufactures plastic pellets. However, it was found to be operating illegally without proper licenses. The company was also processing slag from smelting furnaces to extract and sell copper, with the remaining waste sent to other companies for further processing. Inspectors found large piles of raw and waste materials at the site and collected samples for testing.
Thitipat said Minister Akanat has ordered urgent action against illegal recycling operations, especially those involving hazardous materials such as heavy metals, which can contaminate soil and water sources and pose risks to public health.
“We also uncovered links between these factories and previously penalized operations. The Minister has ordered relevant agencies to continue investigations and expand the probe to related businesses, in order to hold the full network accountable and trace it back to the masterminds,” she said.