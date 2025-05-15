Ministry cracks down on illegal recycling plants in Chonburi linked to Chinese investors

Akanat said on Thursday that he had assigned Thitipat Chotidechachainan, head of the Ministry’s “Sud-Soi” task force, along with officials from the Department of Industrial Works (DIW), to inspect the operations of Jie Seng Plastic Co., Ltd., located in Moo 5, Nong Ri Subdistrict, Mueang District, Chonburi. The company was found to be producing plastic pellets, shredding and recycling plastic, processing rubber sheets, and compacting metal and paper waste.

In the same area, the team also inspected Ting Xing (Thai–China) Metal Co., Ltd., which engages in plastic and metal waste processing and machinery installation. Both factories were found to be operating without proper authorization.

According to Thitipat, inspections revealed that both factories were joint ventures between Chinese investors and Thai nationals. Jie Seng Plastic held a valid operating license but was not complying with its permit conditions. Authorities discovered over 300 tonnes of suspicious materials, believed to be used electronic components. These materials, along with the metal shredding machinery, were seized.

Ting Xing, meanwhile, was found to be completely unlicensed yet actively operating. Officials discovered more than 250 tonnes of hazardous waste, including used electronics and unidentified debris.

Additionally, there was evidence that shredded plastic waste was being used as landfill near a pond on the factory premises, posing a serious risk of heavy metal contamination in the soil and water sources. This could potentially endanger the health of nearby residents and communities, Thitipat said.