"Chinese capital" is rapidly expanding its operations within Thailand, adopting various forms depending on the type of business being conducted, but with a common goal: ensuring the maximum benefit for "Chinese entrepreneurs."

Starting with "zero-dollar tours," the model brings "Chinese tourists" to Thailand, using Chinese guides, Chinese hotels, and Chinese restaurants, often operating through "Thai nominees." Ultimately, money flows from Chinese tourists to Chinese business owners.

Recently, "Chinese capital" has infiltrated the industrial sector, now referred to as "zero-dollar industry." This involves Chinese capital hiring foreign labour, with some companies avoiding taxes by taking advantage of benefits from the Board of Investment (BOI).

At the same time, there are concerns regarding the product standards in industries where "Chinese capital" has invested, as many businesses offer products at lower prices compared to local markets. This is particularly true for the "steel business," which has recently come under scrutiny after the earthquake caused the collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building.

Minister of Industry, Akanat Phromphan, is taking serious action to investigate the cause of the SAO building collapse. Steel from the site was tested for quality, revealing that its chemical composition did not meet standards, especially in terms of Yield Stress (the tensile strength at the point of yielding, indicating where a material transitions from elastic to permanent deformation). Additionally, the steel was found to be lighter than the Thai Industrial Standards (TIS) weight per metre, and the Induction Furnace (IF) used in the steel production could not control Boron content.